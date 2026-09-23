Bigg Boss 20: Gullu’s divorce story comes out as Love Gill moments grab attention

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Gullu, whose real name is Kushal Tanwar, has opened up about a personal chapter of his life after confirming that the viral pictures from his wedding were genuine. The contestant spoke about his brief marriage and the emotional strain that came with a relationship that was not based on love. His revelation has brought attention to a side of Gullu that viewers had not seen in detail earlier. Instead of keeping the discussion limited to the viral wedding pictures, Gullu explained how the experience affected him and why he would rather be judged for his actions inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

At the same time, Gullu’s interactions with Love Gill have become another talking point among viewers. The two have been seen sharing light moments inside the house, including conversations on the couch and playful moments around the kitchen. While some viewers have noticed Love Gill’s reactions during these interactions and feel that she may sometimes appear uncomfortable, others believe the moments are simply part of the everyday conversations and banter between contestants. The different reactions have led to discussions about whether viewers are reading too much into their equation.

Gullu, however, has made his position clear about bringing romance into his journey on the show. He has stressed that his approach is straightforward and that there is no romance involved. For him, the focus remains on his gameplay and how he handles the situations inside the house. He has also indicated that he would prefer viewers to move beyond his personal history and pay attention to his strategy and conduct as a contestant.

His comments have also opened a wider discussion about how much of a reality show contestant’s personal life should become part of the conversation. While the wedding photographs created curiosity, Gullu’s decision to speak about his marriage has given viewers more context about what happened. At the same time, his interactions with Love Gill remain open to different interpretations, with viewers forming their own opinions based on what they see on screen.

For now, Gullu appears keen to keep the focus on his Bigg Boss 20 journey rather than allowing speculation about his personal relationships to define his time on the show. His divorce revelation and his interactions with Love Gill have become separate talking points, but the contestant continues to maintain that his gameplay should be the main focus.