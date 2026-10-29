Bigg Boss 20 has reportedly witnessed another major development following a heated confrontation between Gullu and Yung DSA during the captaincy task. According to reports, an argument between the two contestants turned into a physical tussle, eventually leading to Gullu’s elimination from the reality show. The incident has once again brought the show’s rules regarding physical violence into discussion, with viewers questioning whether similar situations are handled equally for every contestant.

Gullu’s elimination brings back memories of Nakul Dhull controversy

This is not the first time Gullu has been involved in a physical confrontation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Earlier, he had a heated fight with wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull, which also ended in an eviction. The latest incident involving Yung DSA has reminded viewers of that controversy, leading to fresh discussions about how the makers deal with aggression during tasks.

While disagreements and arguments are common inside the Bigg Boss house, physical violence remains a serious issue. Following reports of Gullu’s exit, some viewers have questioned whether the rules are being applied consistently. However, the complete circumstances surrounding the latest confrontation remain important in understanding the reported decision.

Task ke naam pe shuru hua #Gullu-#YungDSA ka face-off!Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/o7vb0vzbay — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 28, 2026

Qazi Touqeer continues grabbing attention

Meanwhile, Qazi Touqeer remains one of the most discussed contestants of Bigg Boss 20. His memorable ‘brainrot fight’ with Yung DSA attracted attention on social media, particularly because of his sharp one liners and reactions that quickly became meme material.

Qazi has also been topping fan popularity discussions, with supporters praising his ability to create entertaining moments without depending entirely on aggressive confrontations.

However, some fans have expressed disappointment over his reduced screen time in recent episodes. A section of viewers believes that giving less attention to contestants like Qazi could affect audience interest, although there is no confirmed connection between his screen presence and the show’s viewership.

With Gullu’s reported elimination, Yung DSA’s involvement in another major confrontation and Qazi’s growing popularity, Bigg Boss 20 continues to generate discussion both inside and outside the house.