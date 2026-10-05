Bigg Boss 20: Imam Siddique breaks silence after Salman Khan mentions him on Weekend Ka Vaar episode

Former Bigg Boss 6 contestant Imam Siddique has written an open letter to Salman Khan after the host mentioned his name during a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Salman referred to Imam while discussing contestant Qazi Touqeer’s behaviour. Imam has objected to the reference and described it as “extremely defamatory and factually incorrect.” He has now asked Salman and the makers of the show to clarify the statement.

In his letter shared on Instagram, Imam directly addressed Salman and explained why he was unhappy with the reference. Imam wrote, “Respected Salman Khan Sir, Adab. I am Imam A Siddique. On your recent Bigg Boss #BB20, on @COLORSTV @Jio @JioStar @JioHotstar @JioHotstarReality Weekend Ka Vaar episode, dated Saturday, 3rd of October 2026, you mentioned my name on national television in a manner which I found extremely defamatory and factually incorrect. You stated that ‘Imam Siddique ne bhi yeh kiya tha…’ — this attribution is false.”

Imam further stated that he has never intentionally troubled or harassed another contestant. He said, “My journey in Bigg Boss Season 6 was based on entertainment, tasks and performance. I completed my journey with dignity. When my name is used as a negative example before crores of viewers, without me being present to defend myself, it causes serious damage to my reputation, my 44 years of work in advertising, broadcasting, corporate, design, education, events, entertainment, fashion, and my family’s honour.”

He then requested Salman to address the matter on the show and correct what he considers an inaccurate reference. Imam concluded, “With utmost respect for you and the Bigg Boss platform, I humbly request a clarification and correction on the show, and that my name not be used in a defamatory context in future. I have always respected you as an elder brother of the industry and I continue to do so. I hope you will address this with the same fairness you show inside the house. Thanking you. Sincerely, @Imam_A_Siddique”

Imam entered Bigg Boss 6 in 2012 as a wildcard contestant and became one of the season’s most discussed participants because of his dramatic behaviour and confrontations. He eventually finished as the runner up and became known for saying, “Time out, Salman ji,” to Salman Khan.