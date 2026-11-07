Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Hiranandani calls supporting Scout her ‘last dance’, hints at possible breakup

The drama surrounding Bigg Boss 20 is no longer limited to the house. This time, Scout’s personal life has become a talking point after his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, made an emotional statement during a recent livestream. Her comments about supporting Scout and their fans have raised questions about the future of their relationship.

Scout’s equation with fellow contestant Love Gill has been discussed by viewers, with many questioning their growing closeness inside the house. Amid these discussions, Kaashvi spoke about her decision to stand by Scout and the fans who have supported their journey. However, her choice of words, particularly her reference to a “final act” and “last dance”, caught viewers’ attention.

Kaashvi Hiranandani calls supporting Scout her ‘last dance’

During the livestream, Kaashvi explained that she wanted to honour her commitment to Scout and the fans who had followed them. She acknowledged that their lives had been closely connected and that she wanted to fulfil her responsibility towards them.

Speaking about her decision, she said, “To be very honest, this for me is final act and the last dance,” before adding, “But, ye do log ki cheez hai to speak about.”

Her statement suggested that any decision about their relationship would be discussed privately between Scout and her. However, the reference to a “last dance” has led viewers to wonder whether she is preparing to move on after Scout’s journey on the reality show comes to an end.

Kaashvi also requested Scout’s supporters to continue watching and supporting him in Bigg Boss 20, regardless of what happens in their personal lives. She asked viewers to focus on the entertainment provided by the show rather than giving the ongoing controversy unnecessary attention.

Kaashvi breaks up with scout?? Scout is getting targetted only because of Kaashvi live streams. Kaashvi must take a stand. if earning money on the name of scout op through live streams is important for her?? or the image of scout?? if scout is importants, she must stop live streaming biggboss immediaty https://t.co/onKlFndnhB — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 6, 2026

Scout and Love Gill’s equation remains a talking point

Kaashvi’s comments come at a time when Scout’s closeness with Love Gill inside the Bigg Boss 20 house is being closely discussed. Their interactions have attracted attention, with Kaashvi also becoming part of the conversations outside the show.

She further explained that she was taking things one day at a time and trying to stay calm while dealing with the situation.

For now, Kaashvi has not officially announced a breakup with Scout. She has also made it clear that the matter is something she wants to discuss directly with him. Until then, her “last dance” remark remains open to interpretation.