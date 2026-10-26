The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 will see ScoutOP facing some uncomfortable questions from his girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani. In the latest promo, Kaashvi confronts him over his growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill. She also questions his decision to compare the two women and explains how his behaviour inside the house has affected her and her family.

Kaashvi questions ScoutOP’s closeness with Love Gill

Kaashvi appears on stage and directly addresses Scout about his actions inside the Bigg Boss house. She reminds him that everything contestants do is closely watched by viewers.

“Scout, aapka har word, har touch par zoom in kiya jaata hai,” she tells him.

She then questions why Scout compared her with Love Gill, whom he has repeatedly described as his sister.

“And how did you think that you could compare me with her?” Kaashvi asks, making her displeasure clear.

ScoutOP denies having feelings for Love Gill

As Kaashvi questions his soft corner for Love, Scout tries to explain their relationship. He denies having any romantic feelings for her and maintains that their connection is similar to that of a brother and sister.

“Aur kaun sa soft corner? Kaun si feeling? Kaun sa confusion? Kaun si naav mein ho aap?” Scout responds.

He further explains that Love looks after him like a sister, which is why he feels comfortable around her.

However, Kaashvi questions his explanation and asks, “Matlab aap wahan to be taken care of gaye ho?”

wtfff kaashvi is saying “usne aapko fasaya aur aap uske trap mein phas gaye ho!”one woman degrading another woman is just disappointing. i was feeling bad for kaashvi but after seeing this NO WAYYY!#Biggboss20 https://t.co/T2azZcIoDR — (@Nahyan_here) October 25, 2026

Kaashvi says ScoutOP’s behaviour embarrasses her family

The conversation becomes more serious when Kaashvi reveals how watching clips of Scout and Love together has affected her personally.

“It makes me feel disgusted. Meri family ko embarrassment feel hoti hai,” she says.

Kaashvi also accuses Scout of giving unnecessary attention to another woman instead of being mindful of his relationship outside the house.

“Ek background character ki tarah kisi ladki ke peeche bhaag rahe ho,” she tells him.

The promo highlights the growing tension between Scout and Kaashvi over his friendship with Love Gill. While Scout continues to defend their bond as sibling-like, Kaashvi makes it clear that she is uncomfortable with his behaviour.