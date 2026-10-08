The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 20 is set to feature a heated argument between Kanika Mann and Love Gill over ration and house duties. A new promo shows the two contestants facing off inside the brightly decorated godown as a discussion about the house ration turns into a confrontation.

Kanika Mann appears to take a firm stand during the discussion, arguing that every housemate should get a fair share of the available ration. Her approach comes as the contestants continue to deal with daily responsibilities and tasks inside the Bigg Boss house.

The disagreement with Love Gill adds another point of tension between the contestants. While the promo focuses on their argument over ration and house duties, it also shows how routine responsibilities inside the house can lead to disagreements among the participants.

Kanika, who is 33 years old, is also celebrating her birthday. The actress, known for her work in Guddan, has been receiving attention from viewers during her time on the reality show. Supporters have reacted to the way she handled the confrontation, with some describing her approach as her “dragon avatar”.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has also praised Kanika’s approach, adding to the discussion among viewers around the contestant’s behaviour in the house. Fans on social media have been reacting to the promo and predicting that Kanika could continue to stand her ground against Love without turning the argument into a loud confrontation.

🚨 RATION TASK & CAPTAINCY TASK 🔥Love Gill Vs Kanika huge fight 🔥Best female performer of this season has to be her! 👏🔥#BiggBoss20 #LoveGill #KanikaMann #BB20 https://t.co/SLPhVYnlTZ — Digital News Hub (@digital_media12) October 7, 2026

The ration issue comes at a time when Bigg Boss 20 contestants are dealing with several tasks and responsibilities that continue to test their relationships. Such disagreements have also become a regular part of the house dynamics, with contestants having to balance personal equations with the demands of group tasks.

Bigg Boss 20 premiered on September 6 on Colors and JioHotstar. With the season continuing to bring new tasks, arguments and changing equations, the latest ration dispute between Kanika Mann and Love Gill is expected to become another talking point among viewers.

The upcoming episode will reveal how the argument develops and whether the disagreement affects the equation between Kanika and Love inside the Bigg Boss house.