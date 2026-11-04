A new task inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has put Kanika Mann in a difficult position. The contestant had to decide whether to save herself or give fellow housemate Yung DSA an audio message from his family. Kanika eventually chose to prioritise her own position in the game and did not hand over the message to him.

The decision has brought attention to the changing equations inside the house. Family messages are often emotional moments for contestants, as they get an opportunity to hear from their loved ones while staying away from home. However, the task also required housemates to make difficult choices that could affect their own journey in the competition.

Kanika Mann Chooses Her Game Over Yung DSA’s Message

During the task, Kanika faced the choice of protecting her own position or allowing Yung DSA to receive his family audio message. She decided not to give him the message, making it clear that she had entered the show to focus on the competition.

Explaining her decision, Kanika said, “Main koi emotional attachment rakhne nahi aayi hoon”.

Her statement suggested that she did not want personal relationships inside the house to influence her decisions during the game. The choice also showed how contestants can find themselves balancing friendships and emotional moments against their individual interests.

#KanikaMann apni jaan bacha kar kya #YungDSA ko unke ghar ka message nahi degi?Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/Xa8BBbaDdd — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 3, 2026

Yung DSA’s Family Message Becomes A Talking Point

Yung DSA’s family audio message was an important part of the task, making Kanika’s decision a talking point among viewers. For contestants, hearing from family members can offer emotional support and motivation during their stay in the house.

Kanika’s refusal has now raised questions about how Yung DSA will react and whether the incident will affect their equation in the coming episodes.

Bigg Boss 20 Continues To Test Housemates

The latest task once again highlights how Bigg Boss 20 uses emotional situations and difficult decisions to test contestants. While friendships and personal bonds develop inside the house, the competition often puts housemates in situations where they have to choose between relationships and their own game.

The new episode of Bigg Boss 20 airs every night at 9 PM on JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on Colors.