Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill repeatedly asks Scout for a hug despite his discomfort, viewers question her intentions

Love Gill’s interaction with Scout became a talking point in the Bigg Boss 20 house after her mother’s video message. The message appeared to encourage Love to play her individual game and focus on her own journey. However, her behaviour after watching the video raised questions about her equation with Scout, particularly when she repeatedly asked him for a hug.

During the episode, Love reportedly asked Scout for a hug at least 8–10 times. Scout appeared visibly uncomfortable with the repeated requests, but Love continued asking him. This led to questions about why she was seeking physical comfort from Scout specifically, especially after receiving a message that seemed to encourage her to play independently.

Love Gill’s repeated hug requests to Scout raise questions

One point that caught attention was Love’s repeated attempts to get a hug from Scout. While an emotional family message can naturally make a contestant seek comfort from others, viewers may question why she appeared so focused on Scout.

Amrapali Dubey was also standing nearby, but Love did not approach her for a hug during the moment. Instead, her attention remained on Scout, who did not appear equally comfortable with the situation.

The repeated requests became more noticeable because Scout’s reactions suggested that he was not entirely comfortable. This raised questions about whether Love was simply looking for emotional support or expecting a particular response from him.

However, her intentions cannot be established from this interaction alone. It is also possible that she was overwhelmed by the message and wanted reassurance from someone with whom she shares a close bond inside the house.

My reaction seen this scene ksm se 😆#ScoutArmy #ScoutOP #LoveGill #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/wXsB9uuc0N — tushar anand (@toshu057) November 5, 2026

‘Next time photo mein tu bhi hoga’ comment adds to the discussion

Another moment that attracted attention was Love’s comment to Scout, “Next time photo mein tu bhi hoga”. The statement added another layer to their interaction, especially after her mother’s message about playing solo.

The contrast between the message encouraging her to focus on herself and her repeated attempts to seek Scout’s attention became a talking point.

Love Gill 🗣️ Oh, Scouty can I get hug please, I missing my family and you are my family.Bahar nikal kar will add you in this picture ,Scout 🗣️ Jarur 🔥#BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #LoveGill https://t.co/Tuh1lL8s3M — Skyuga (@Skyuga004) November 4, 2026

The incident has once again brought Love and Scout’s equation into focus. While Love’s behaviour may have come from an emotional place, Scout’s visible discomfort also raises an important question about personal boundaries.

Ultimately, viewers will have to wait and see whether Love changes her approach towards the game and how her relationship with Scout develops in the coming episodes.