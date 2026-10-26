The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 has sparked fresh controversy after host Rohit Shetty questioned ScoutOP and Love Gill about their close bond. Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, also entered the show and confronted him about his interactions with Love. Following the confrontation, a promo showed Love becoming emotional and breaking down in tears.

Now, Love Gill’s team has released a statement expressing concern over her treatment on the show. The statement also questioned Scout’s actions and the public discussion surrounding Love’s character, arguing that she was being blamed for another person’s confused emotions.

Love Gill’s team questions the treatment of her on national television

In its statement, Love’s team described the situation as emotionally painful for her and her family. It said, “एक इंसान का दिल उतना ही सह सकता है जब तक कि चुप्पी चीख नहीं बन जाती।”

The team claimed that Love’s character was being portrayed negatively on national television and said the situation had deeply affected her family. It also expressed concern about the impact of the controversy on Love’s mother, who, according to the statement, was distressed by what she saw.

Love Gill Instagrams Story

‘Where has our humanity gone?’

The statement further questioned the way Love was being discussed online and accused some influencers of using her distress to gain likes and views.

“कहां गई हमारी इंसानियत?” the statement asked, highlighting what the team described as a lack of sensitivity towards Love and her family.

It also maintained that Love had made her boundaries clear from the beginning and considered Scout to be like a brother.

Team accuses ScoutOP of blurring boundaries

Supporting Love, the statement alleged that Scout had blurred those boundaries by expressing his feelings. It described the situation as an example of a double standard in which women are blamed for complicated relationship situations.

The team also questioned why Scout was being treated as a victim while Love was facing public criticism. It argued that she should not have to compromise her dignity because of another person’s actions.

Love Gill’s team demands respect

In its closing remarks, the team said Love deserved to be heard and treated with respect rather than being subjected to personal attacks.

It added that no woman should have to face public humiliation because of another person’s choices. The statement called for empathy and fairness as the Bigg Boss 20 controversy continues to draw attention.