Bigg Boss 20: Love Gill ties Rakhi on Scout OP, emotional gesture puts relationship rumours to rest

The Diwali episode of Bigg Boss 20 featured an emotional moment between Love Gill and Scout OP as the two celebrated their bond by tying a Rakhi. The gesture came at a time when their friendship had become a topic of discussion inside the house, with questions being raised about their closeness.

Love and Scout’s friendship had recently attracted attention during several conversations on the show. Their interactions were discussed by the hosts, while Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, had also expressed concerns about their equation. This led to questions about the nature of Love and Scout’s bond.

During the Diwali celebrations, the two decided to mark their relationship through the traditional Rakhi ceremony. Scout gifted Love a pair of shoes along with a note in which he called her ‘my lovely sister.’ Love also exchanged gifts with him and tied a Rakhi on his wrist, presenting their relationship as a brother-sister bond.

Love and Scout’s Rakhi moment draws attention

The exchange was significant because it came after several discussions about their friendship and the reactions it had received. By celebrating Raksha Bandhan during the Diwali episode, Love and Scout highlighted the importance of their bond and the way they see each other.

Love tied a Rakhi to Scout, officially making them a Bhai-Behen duoAll agendas and narratives are now in the mud#BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #LoveGill https://t.co/BEedsEm38h — (@Tarun_Corre) November 8, 2026

Rakhi is traditionally celebrated to recognise the relationship between brothers and sisters. The ceremony involves a sister tying a sacred thread around her brother’s wrist, while both exchange wishes and gifts. Love and Scout’s gesture followed this familiar tradition.

The moment also became a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers. Several fans appreciated the exchange and described it as a sweet moment between the two contestants. Their reactions suggested that many viewers were happy to see the friendship being presented as a sibling relationship.

Friendship discussions continue inside the Bigg Boss 20 house

Love and Scout’s equation has been discussed repeatedly during the season, particularly after Kaashvi voiced her concerns. Their Rakhi exchange has now brought another dimension to the conversation.

As Bigg Boss 20 moves closer to its finale, relationships, friendships and personal equations continue to remain an important part of the show’s discussions. The Diwali episode gave viewers a moment that shifted attention from the controversy surrounding Love and Scout to their exchange of gifts and the bond they chose to celebrate.