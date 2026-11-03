An emotional moment unfolded inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after Lovepreet received an audio message from her mother. The message referred to an earlier heated remark made by Mahhi Vij, bringing the issue back into focus and leaving several housemates surprised. The incident also affected Mahhi, who became emotional after hearing the criticism.

The family task, which has brought personal messages and reactions into the house, has now added another layer to the ongoing tension between Mahhi and Lovepreet. What began as a family message soon turned into a difficult moment for Mahhi, who appeared upset by how her actions were being discussed.

Mahhi Vij feels viewers are seeing only her negative side

After the message, Mahhi broke down and expressed her disappointment over the way her journey on the show was being presented. She reportedly felt that viewers were only seeing her negative side and not understanding the reasons behind her reactions.

She also asked Bigg Boss to speak with her directly. However, she was later advised to take the feedback positively instead of allowing it to affect her emotionally.

The incident brought attention to the pressure contestants face when their personal comments and arguments are discussed through messages from family members. For Mahhi, the criticism appeared to be particularly difficult because it came during a task that was meant to connect contestants with their loved ones.

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Arishfa Khan advises Mahhi to speak to Lovepreet

Mahhi’s friends inside the house, including Arishfa Khan, encouraged her to address the matter directly with Lovepreet rather than keep her feelings to herself. The advice came as tensions between the housemates continued during the family task.

The incident has also divided viewers on social media. While some have expressed support for Mahhi and her emotional response, others have questioned the way she reacts during disagreements. Her journey as a single mother has also become part of the wider discussion among viewers.

The latest episode once again shows how family tasks in Bigg Boss 20 can bring unresolved disagreements to the surface. Messages from loved ones often carry emotional weight, but they can also change the atmosphere inside the house and affect relationships between contestants.