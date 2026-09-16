Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij’s Bhojpuri industry comment leaves Aamrapali Dubey visibly hurt

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 saw a heated argument between Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij, but the disagreement became uncomfortable when the conversation moved beyond the kitchen issue and turned towards Aamrapali’s career and Bhojpuri background. What began as a disagreement inside the house soon became a more personal exchange, leaving the actress visibly upset.

During the confrontation, Mahhi Vij made remarks about Aamrapali and the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. One of the statements heard during the argument was, “Thookte hai Bhojpuri ke log ispe,” referring to how Aamrapali is perceived by people in the Bhojpuri industry. Mahhi was also seen mimicking Aamrapali and making comments about her professional journey.

The remarks appeared to affect Aamrapali deeply. The actress seemed emotional as she felt that the discussion was no longer limited to the game or the disagreement at hand. Instead, she believed that Mahhi was making comments about the career she has built over several years and the industry she represents. Her reaction reflected how personal the exchange had become for her.

Aamrapali’s Bhojpuri career is an important part of her professional identity, and the comments appeared to touch a sensitive point. As the argument continued, the conversation increasingly focused on her work, image and standing in the industry rather than the original issue inside the house.

Qazi Touqeer also reacted to the situation during the exchange. He was heard saying, “Ussko karne de, woh kar rahi hai footage ke liye,” suggesting that he believed the argument was being prolonged for footage. However, Aamrapali’s emotional response indicated that she was genuinely hurt by the remarks and did not appear to be treating the moment as merely part of the game.

The incident has raised discussion about how disagreements inside reality shows can sometimes move from gameplay to personal criticism. While contestants are expected to challenge one another, remarks about someone’s professional journey or regional identity can make an argument more sensitive.

The Aamrapali Dubey and Mahhi Vij clash is likely to remain one of the talking points from the episode because of the emotional turn it took. Bigg Boss 20 streams daily on JioHotstar at 9 PM and airs on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.