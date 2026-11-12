The ongoing controversy surrounding Bigg Boss 20 has received attention outside the house after a former contestant publicly supported Mahhi Vij. The discussion began after Mahhi and her husband, Jay Bhanushali, faced a difficult situation involving their daughter Tara’s name being brought into a segment on the show. Reacting to the incident, the former contestant shared a strong message, saying that children should never become part of disagreements between adults.

The contestant explained that they had generally stayed away from commenting on Bigg Boss-related developments, both before and after participating in the reality show. However, this particular incident made them speak up because they had experienced something similar in the past.

Former contestant recalls a similar experience involving their daughter

Sharing their thoughts, the former contestant said, “Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I’ve consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence.”

They also recalled how their own daughter’s name had once been brought into a segment on the show. Having gone through a similar situation, they said they understood how upsetting such an incident could be for a parent.

They added, “Having experienced something similar when my daughter’s name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent.”

Throughout my journey with Bigg Boss, both before and after being a part of the show, I’ve consciously refrained from commenting on its happenings. But this particular incident has genuinely compelled me to break that silence.Having experienced something similar when my daughter’s name was brought into the show during a particular segment, I know how deeply something like this can affect a parent.You can question someone’s game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult’s battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game.@MahhiVij_ , stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and @imjaybhanushali nothing but positivity and strength.Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house. — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) November 12, 2026

Strong message for keeping children away from Bigg Boss controversies

The former contestant made it clear that disagreements about contestants’ performances and decisions are part of the game, but involving their children is not acceptable.

They said, “You can question someone’s game, disagree with their decisions or have differences of opinion, but never bring an innocent child into an adult’s battles. Tara is just seven years old and has absolutely nothing to do with this game.”

They also extended their support to Mahhi, writing, “Mahhi Vij, stay strong. Your strength speaks for itself. Wishing you and Jay Bhanushali nothing but positivity and strength.”

Concluding the message, they stressed that personal boundaries should be respected regardless of whether contestants are inside or outside the Bigg Boss house.

They said, “Play the game, fight your battles, but leave the children out of it. Some boundaries should never be crossed, inside or outside the Bigg Boss house.”

The statement has added another voice to the discussion around personal boundaries and the involvement of family members in reality television controversies.