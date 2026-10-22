Actress Mahhi Vij became emotional in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 while talking about her daughter Tara, financial independence and her decision to refuse alimony from her estranged husband, Jay Bhanushali. During the conversation, Mahhi revealed that a judge had asked her four times to accept alimony during their divorce proceedings, but she declined because she believed the money had been earned through Jay’s hard work.

Mahhi Vij opens up about daughter Tara and financial independence

Speaking about her life as a mother, Mahhi explained that most of her time revolves around Tara and that she wants to secure her daughter’s future through her own efforts. She also shared that Jay encourages her to go out and enjoy her life instead of staying at home all the time.

“I am a single mother. I know how my day goes. Jay pushes me to go out and live my life. He says, ‘You go out, you don’t go anywhere. You sit at home for Tara’. My life revolves around my child. Do you know? I did not take a single alimony. I do everything on my own so that my child’s life is secure.”

Mahhi further explained why she did not accept the money despite being offered it during the proceedings.

“But still, I don’t ask for money from anyone, neither Jay. I think it’s his hard earned money. I was standing in the court, and the judge asked me four times to take the alimony. I didn’t take it. I have seen Jay has earned it.”

She clarified that her decision was not because Jay had refused to support her. Instead, she wanted to respect the effort he had put into his career.

#MahhiVij said she refused to take Alimony from Jay Bhanushali.#BiggBoss20 https://t.co/B9YktXSonF — Khabri 👂 (@real_khabri_1) October 22, 2026

“Not that he has asked me not to take anything. I know his entire locker is open for me. But still. I don’t think so. He has worked hard. He has been standing on sets, working for 16 hours. It’s his hard-earned money.”

Why Mahhi Vij broke down during the Bigg Boss 20 argument

Mahhi’s emotional conversation followed a disagreement with fellow contestant Arishfa. The argument began after Mahhi supported Qazi during his fight with Arishfa. The disagreement grew when Arishfa questioned Mahhi for commenting on her upbringing after she spilled water on the beds of Kanika, Gullu and Mahhi in protest against their decision to nominate her for eviction.

Mahhi said she had wanted to speak to Arishfa calmly and resolve their differences. She explained that she had always viewed the social media influencer as she would her own daughter, Tara, but felt hurt by what she described as Arishfa’s behaviour and repeated humiliation.

As Mahhi spoke about the situation, she broke down in tears. Fellow contestants Yung, Asif and Scout tried to comfort her.

The episode showed Mahhi discussing both the personal challenges of motherhood and the emotional strain of her disagreement inside the Bigg Boss house.