Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij reveals how she lost Mani Ratnam’s Yuva after being selected for the film

Bigg Boss 20 contestant and television actress Mahhi Vij recently opened up about the early years of her career. During a conversation with fellow contestant Kanika Mann, Mahhi spoke about her first music video, her work in films and the projects that did not work out before she found success on television.

Mahhi revealed that her first break came with the remix of the popular song Tu Tu Hai Wahi, also known as Tu Tu Hai Wahi (DJ Aqeel Mix). She featured in the music video wearing a pink outfit. Recalling how quickly she got her first opportunity after moving to Mumbai, Mahhi said, “Bombay gayi toh aate hi mujhe music video mil gaya, woh pink dress wala, ‘Tu Tu Hai Wahi’. Woh pehla music video,” Mahhi said. She added that several music videos followed after her debut. “Uske baad meri life se bahut saare music videos, saare hit kiye maine, saare,” she recalled.

Mahhi then spoke about moving from music videos to films. She said she worked in South Indian films with actors including Prabhu Deva and Mammootty before being considered for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva. According to Mahhi, she was selected for the film, but the opportunity eventually did not work out. “Phir do khatam hua music videos, phir main South films ki Prabhu Deva ke saath. Phir maine ki film Mammootty ke saath. Aur main phir wahan se final hui thi Yuva ke liye. Mani Ratnam ne mujhe Yuva ke liye select kiya,” she said.

Mahhi also claimed that she was considered for a film opposite Vivek Oberoi, for a role that Kareena Kapoor eventually played. “Kareena wale role ke liye Vivek Oberoi ke opposite. But wahan pe kuch equations thodi kharab ho gayi thi kisi ke saath,” she said.

After returning to Delhi, Mahhi said two or three more film discussions also ended without a project. “Uske baad wapas aa gayi Delhi. Phir do-teen filmon ki baat hui, last minute cancel ho gaya. Toh maine kaha main TV karungi,” she added.

Mahhi later became known for shows including Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. She also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 5, which she won with Jay Bhanushali.

Mahhi and Jay married in 2011 and announced their separation in January 2026. They have said they will continue to co-parent their children. Mahhi has also said she does not want to discuss the separation on Bigg Boss 20 as it is a private matter.