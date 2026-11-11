Bigg Boss 20: Mahhi Vij warns Love Gill against dragging her ex-husband into their fight

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 witnessed another heated argument between Mahhi Vij and Love Gill. Their disagreement began during the nomination task when Love confronted Mahhi over allegedly calling her a ‘homebreaker’. The argument soon turned personal, with both contestants trying to explain their sides. However, the latest promo of the upcoming episode shows the situation becoming more emotional as Love brings up Mahhi’s personal life and her divorce with Jay Bhanushali.

Mahhi Vij clarifies her ‘homebreaker’ remark

During their earlier conversation, Mahhi explained that her use of the word ‘homebreaker’ was not a direct comment about Love’s personal life. She said that the remark came up while she was speaking to Scout OP after Love had called her ‘ping pong’.

Mahhi clarified that she had only asked Scout how Love would react if she used the word ‘homebreaker’ for her. She also insisted that her statement had nothing to do with Kashvi or anything that had happened outside the Bigg Boss house.

However, Love was not satisfied with the explanation and brought up the issue while addressing the other contestants. “Jaise inhone mere liye ek word bola ‘homebreaker…(Just as she used a word like ‘homebreaker’ for me…)’,” Love said while explaining her position.

Tomorrow Episode Promo: Love, Amrapali & Yung clash with Mahhi over the “Homebreaker” remark, while Love brings up Mahi divorce topic. @HotstarReality https://t.co/XQuezcm6QJ — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2026

Mahhi breaks down after Jay Bhanushali is mentioned

The disagreement takes a more emotional turn in the latest promo when Love brings up Mahhi’s personal life and divorce with Jay Bhanushali. Unable to control her emotions, Mahhi warns Love against involving her husband in their arguments.

“Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana (Never bring my husband into this),” she tells Love. She later repeats her warning, saying, “Mere pati ko kabhi bhi beech mein mat lana, kaat ke rakh doongi yahan pe,” before breaking down in tears and walking out of the room.

Other contestants, including Amrapali Dubey and Yung DSA, are also seen questioning Mahhi over her use of the word ‘homebreaker’. They point out that she cannot expect others to avoid personal remarks when her own words could hurt someone.

The promo also suggests that the confrontation is part of a task where contestants take turns expressing their complaints against Mahhi. She is seen wearing special equipment as housemates share their grievances.

The argument, however, seems far from over, with personal issues now becoming a major part of the ongoing disagreements inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.