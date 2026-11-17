The ongoing arguments between Manish Goel and Qazi Touqeer inside the Bigg Boss 20 house have now drawn a response from Manish’s wife, Poonam Narula Goel. She has come forward in support of her husband and accused Qazi of repeatedly making personal remarks, age-related jokes and comments that she believes have crossed the line. Poonam also explained why Manish gets upset whenever Qazi calls him ‘Professor’.

Poonam explains why the Professor remark upsets Manish

According to Poonam, the nickname initially started as a prank, with other housemates also joining in. However, she claimed that Qazi continued using it even after Manish became uncomfortable with the joke.

She said, “I have been patient and stayed silent for over a month, but it’s high time I put this out. I’ll speak in detail after tomorrow’s episode, but for now, I want people to understand why Manish reacts to the word ‘Professor’. Ever since Manish entered the house, Qazi has constantly poked him with names like ‘Gyani Baba’ and ‘Professor’.”

Poonam further alleged that Manish had initially taken the joke sportingly but later felt hurt by the repeated comments. She also claimed that Qazi had told the camera he would make Manish cry and would not stop teasing him.

Poonam says Manish is not looking for screen time

Poonam also denied that her husband deliberately approaches Qazi to start arguments or gain attention on the show. Defending his behaviour, she said, “My husband never approaches Qazi to pick a fight. He doesn’t care about screen time. If he did, he would have done things purely for footage, but he doesn’t. He is emotional, sometimes dramatic, and speaks in strong words.”

She also reminded viewers that Manish had sacrificed his lifeline for Qazi, questioning why his actions were being ignored.

Speaking about her husband’s personality, Poonam added, “In 2026, if people cannot accept a simple, genuinely nice 51-year-old man without expecting him to jump around, abuse others or play along with every kind of stupidity, then that’s disappointing and immature.”

Manish breaks down during nomination task

The latest promo shows another argument between the two contestants during the Sharbat Counter nomination task. Qazi repeatedly calls Manish a ‘Professor’, following which Manish loses his temper and responds, “I am a f**king good-looking guy.”

#Qazi ke provocation se #Manish ka doosra side aaya bahar!Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/Ip5VfFxz7D — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 16, 2026

He further tells Qazi, “Mujhe Professor nahi, Manish ji ya Mr. Manish bolna!”

As the argument continues, Manish asks him, “Don’t shout at me.” He eventually breaks down and questions Qazi’s behaviour, saying, “Why do you continuously harass someone?”

The confrontation has added another chapter to their ongoing disagreement, while Poonam has made it clear that she and her family will continue supporting Manish.