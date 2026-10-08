Olympic medallist and boxing champion Mary Kom, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 20, is facing a criminal defamation case filed by her former husband, Karung Onkholer, popularly known as Onler Kom. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Onler has approached the court over remarks that Mary allegedly made about him on a television show and later on other platforms. The legal development comes while Mary is staying inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, bringing renewed attention to the former couple’s public dispute.

The case has reportedly been filed under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with defamation. A source cited by the news portal claimed that Onler had been thinking about taking legal action for some time. “Onler had been considering legal action ever since Mary made disparaging statements against him on a TV show and later on other platforms as well,” the source said. Onler also confirmed that he had taken legal action against Mary Kom. Speaking about the matter, he said, “I have a strong case. I have faith in the judicial system of India. The matter is sub judice, so I won’t comment any further.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November 19, 2026. Mary Kom and Onler Kom got married in 2005 and have four children. Their marriage later came under public attention after reports about their separation emerged. In April 2025, Mary confirmed through a statement issued by her lawyer that the couple had finalised their divorce on December 20, 2023. The statement said that the divorce was mutually agreed upon and took place in the presence of family members and community leaders.

Earlier this year, Mary Kom appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, where she spoke about her marriage and divorce. During the interaction, she made allegations about Onler’s handling of her finances and properties. Mary claimed that money had been withdrawn from her account without her permission. She also alleged that loans had been taken in her name and that some properties were transferred to Onler. The latest defamation case relates to the remarks that Onler has described as defamatory. Since the matter is now before the court, further developments will be closely watched.