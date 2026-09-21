Bigg Boss 20: Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre’s reunion with Salman Khan brings back a classic

Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on September 20 brought together Salman Khan, Munawar Faruqui and Sonali Bendre in a nostalgic reunion. The duo appeared on the reality show to promote their upcoming series Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2, which is set to premiere on October 10 on Colors TV and JioHotstar. Their appearance also gave viewers a chance to see Sonali and Salman together again, with the episode revisiting memories of their popular film Hum Saath Saath Hain.

During their time on the show, Munawar and Sonali recreated some memorable scenes from the family drama. One of the lighter moments came when they recreated the iconic halwa scene. The playful sequence had Sonali laughing as the three shared a relaxed moment on stage. The segment brought a touch of nostalgia to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode while connecting the earlier film memories with the current television appearance.

Munawar, who won Bigg Boss 17, returned to the Bigg Boss stage with confidence. He appeared in a varsity jacket and joined Sonali and Salman during the special segment. Sonali, meanwhile, wore a floral sari and took part in the recreated scenes from the film. Their interaction with Salman became one of the highlights of the episode as they revisited a familiar part of Bollywood’s popular culture.

The appearance comes ahead of the premiere of Pati Patni Aur Panga Season 2. The new season is scheduled to stream on JioHotstar and air on Colors TV from October 10. Munawar and Sonali’s appearance on Bigg Boss 20 served as part of the show’s promotional segment for the upcoming series.

At the same time, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode continued with updates from inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Salman addressed the ongoing developments involving the contestants before the special guests joined him.

For viewers familiar with Hum Saath Saath Hain, the recreated scenes offered a nostalgic connection to the 1999 family drama. The reunion of Salman and Sonali, along with Munawar’s return to the Bigg Boss stage, added another layer to the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.