Bigg Boss 20 has witnessed a major controversy just two days after wildcard contestants Manish Goel and Nakul Dhull entered the house during Weekend Ka Vaar. Nakul got into a physical fight with Gullu, also known as Kushal Tanwar, leaving the housemates shocked. The incident has raised questions about Nakul’s future on the show, with reports suggesting that he may have been evicted.

What happened between Nakul Dhull and Gullu?

The argument began after the nomination task when Nakul confronted Qazi Touqeer for allegedly making comments about ScoutOP behind his back. Nakul called ScoutOP to clarify the matter in front of Qazi, who explained that his comment was made as a joke.

However, things became heated when Qazi asked Gullu to explain the situation to Nakul. This angered Nakul, who pushed Gullu. Gullu reacted, and the argument turned into a physical fight. During the scuffle, Nakul also tore Gullu’s sweater.

Full Video of Kalesh b/w Nakul Dhull and Gullu https://t.co/pvZpzMFLt2 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 13, 2026

Other contestants immediately stepped in to separate them. Mahhi Vij strongly criticised Nakul’s behaviour and demanded his eviction. Several female contestants also expressed concern about their safety inside the house.

Kalesh b/w Nakul Dhull and Gullu (Kushal Tanwar) inside Big boss House- Promo https://t.co/xd2Us4upXW — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 13, 2026

Bigg Boss later called everyone to the living room and described the incident as a major rule violation. The episode ended without confirming Nakul’s punishment.

Was Nakul Dhull evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

Following the episode, X account BB Tak claimed that Nakul had been removed from the show. However, his eviction remains unconfirmed in the episode described.

Meanwhile, Gullu’s team shared a strongly worded Instagram statement, alleging that Nakul had entered the house intending to target him.

The statement read, “Secondly, unnecessary physical violence and crossing someone’s personal boundaries are absolutely unacceptable. Bigg Boss is a show, not a place where people should be allowed to threaten or physically attack others. Gullu did not enter the show to be treated like this, where someone could allegedly come in with a plan to target him and get physical with him. This kind of behaviour should have serious consequences. We demand answers and justice for Gullu. EVICT THIS GOON ASAP.”