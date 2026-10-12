Content creator Nakul Dhull’s journey on Bigg Boss 20 may have lasted just a day. The wildcard contestant, who entered the house on Sunday after television actor Manish Goel joined on Saturday, has reportedly been asked to leave following an alleged physical altercation with Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu. However, the makers have not officially confirmed Nakul’s reported eviction, so his exit remains unverified.

What reportedly happened between Nakul Dhull and Gullu?

According to BB Tak on X, formerly Twitter, a major argument reportedly broke out between Nakul and Gullu inside the house on Sunday night. The confrontation is said to have started after Qazi Touqeer allegedly mocked Scout OP. Nakul reportedly stepped in and confronted Qazi alongside Scout.

Gullu then tried to calm the situation, but Nakul allegedly turned towards him and challenged his intervention, asking, “What do you mean, leave it? Leave it?”

Reports further claimed that the argument escalated into pushing and shoving between Nakul and Gullu. Other housemates reportedly stepped in to separate the two. According to these accounts, Bigg Boss subsequently ordered Nakul to leave the house, which would mean his stay ended just a day after his wildcard entry. The exact circumstances have not been officially confirmed by the show’s makers.

Salman Khan addresses housemates during Weekend Ka Vaar

The reported incident comes after a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. The host warned contestants over their use of abusive language and supported singer Qazi Touqeer over the treatment he received while dealing with dengue.

The episode also saw Aman Gandhi lose one of his two lives after receiving the fewest votes. Although there was no eviction during the week, Aman now faces direct elimination if he is nominated again and receives the lowest number of votes.

🚨 Breaking News #NakulDhull is out of the show 😳Looks like #QaziTouqeer and #Gullu ragebaitted him out of the show 😭 https://t.co/IfEcI8XtS4 — Muha👨🏽‍🍳 (@realitymuha) October 12, 2026

Who is Nakul Dhull, also known as Mitthu Don?

Nakul Dhull, popularly known as Mitthu Don, is a content creator and social media influencer from Haryana with around 1.4 million followers. He is known for sarcastic humour, memes and commentary videos.

After entering the house, Nakul told fellow contestants that he gives tuition classes to students in Classes 11 and 12 and described himself as a chemistry teacher. Scout, meanwhile, noted that he creates content on social media. Nakul also spoke about an earlier controversy connected to a viral video that had attracted criticism online.

For now, viewers will have to wait for an official statement from the makers to confirm whether Nakul Dhull has actually been removed from Bigg Boss 20.