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Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s anger over Scout OP’s condition wins hearts

Qazi Touqeer's anger over Luv's treatment of Scout OP grabs attention as fans praise his concern for his fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's anger over Scout OP's condition wins hearts
Qazi Touqeer_pic courtesy X

A social media post discussing the incident highlighted how angry Qazi Touqeer appeared over the way Luv was allegedly treating Scout. According to the post, Qazi believes that Luv is using Scout, while Scout himself is going through a difficult time. His reaction has caught attention because viewers feel that his concern comes from a genuine place of care for his fellow contestant.

The post also pointed out that Qazi rarely displays this level of anger, making his reaction particularly noticeable. It suggested that seeing Scout in his current condition has deeply affected Qazi, who appears unhappy with the way things are unfolding between the contestants.

Fans appreciate Qazi’s concern for Scout

Qazi’s reaction has received appreciation from viewers who believe that his friendship with Scout goes beyond the usual relationships formed inside the Bigg Boss house. Many fans feel that Qazi is genuinely concerned about Scout’s well-being and does not like seeing him struggle.

One fan expressed their excitement and support for Qazi, writing, “QAZIII YOU ARE MYYY FREAKING GOATTTT”. Another reaction highlighted the intensity of his anger, stating, “I’ve never seen him this angry before!”

The reactions suggest that viewers are closely watching the changing equation between Qazi, Luv and Scout. While relationships inside the Bigg Boss house often go through ups and downs, moments like these bring attention to the personal bonds contestants develop during their time together.

Qazi’s response has also started discussions about whether Scout is receiving the support he needs from the people around him. For now, viewers are particularly interested in seeing how the equation between the three contestants develops in the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 20.

Source@Nahyan_here
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