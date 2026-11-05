Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer calls ScoutOP ‘Japani Gudiya’ as utensils duty argument turns into ugly fight

A disagreement over utensils duty turned into an ugly argument between Qazi Touqeer and Scout inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. What started as a discussion about household responsibilities soon became personal, with both contestants exchanging insults and making remarks about each other. The situation became more heated after Qazi confronted Scout over comments he allegedly made about him behind his back.

The argument reportedly continued in the Garden Area, where Scout allegedly abused Qazi after their initial disagreement. Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh overheard the comments and later informed Qazi about what had been said. This led to another confrontation between the two contestants, with neither appearing willing to back down.

Qazi calls Scout ‘Japani Gudiya’ during confrontation

After learning about Scout’s alleged remarks, Qazi decided to confront him directly. Their discussion quickly turned into a heated exchange, with both contestants making personal comments.

During the argument, Qazi called Scout “Japani Gudiya” and “Tatti Ka Rasgulla.” The remarks added to the tension between the two, taking the disagreement beyond the original issue of utensils duty.

Scout also responded with personal comments. He targeted the person who had informed Qazi about the alleged abuse, calling them “Humpty Dumpty” and accusing them of doing chugli. His response brought Arishfa and Uditi further into the matter, as both became part of the ongoing argument.

The disagreement, which initially involved only Qazi and Scout, gradually drew the attention of other housemates. What could have been a simple discussion about sharing household responsibilities turned into a personal dispute involving allegations, insults and accusations of backbiting.

Ghar ki duties se shuru hui baat, ab le rahi hai intense turn!Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/SCYPA1yuQV — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 5, 2026

Arishfa and Uditi get involved as Yung DSA stays away

Arishfa and Uditi also joined the argument after their involvement in informing Qazi about Scout’s alleged comments. Their presence added another dimension to the already heated situation.

Meanwhile, Yung DSA chose not to get involved in the dispute. Unlike the other contestants, he stayed away from the confrontation and did not take part in the exchange.

The incident has once again brought tensions between housemates into focus, with a routine household responsibility becoming the reason for a bigger disagreement.