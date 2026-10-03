Qazi Touqeer has found himself at the centre of another discussion inside the Bigg Boss 20 house after a task involving the contestants created questions around religious sensitivities. During the Baby Doll activity, Love Gill assigned Qazi, who is a Muslim contestant, to touch the feet of women as part of the task. The activity led to criticism from some viewers, who felt that the task could be seen as disrespectful to his religious sensitivities.

At the same time, Qazi’s supporters praised the way he handled the situation without creating a bigger confrontation inside the house. The incident has added another layer to the ongoing pressure around Qazi, who has faced several difficult situations during his time on the show.

The tension around Qazi increased further during a captaincy challenge involving Mahhi Vij. Mahhi accused him of trying to sabotage the task, adding to the disagreements between the two contestants. Another issue involved a comment made by Qazi to Kanika Mann about a lollipop. The comment was misunderstood and became part of the wider discussion inside the house. The matter was later addressed by Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, where the host appeared to side with Kanika and stressed the importance of giving a clear apology when words create confusion or hurt another contestant.

Despite the criticism and disagreements, Qazi has continued to remain relatively composed during the latest developments. He has also been seen consoling other contestants when they were dealing with difficult moments inside the house. Amid the growing opposition he faces, Qazi has maintained that he knows his own truth and has continued with his approach instead of getting involved in every confrontation.

His recent moments have therefore become part of a larger conversation around how contestants respond when several issues come together during their Bigg Boss journey. The Baby Doll task, the captaincy dispute with Mahhi and the misunderstanding involving Kanika have all contributed to increased attention around Qazi in the latest Bigg Boss 20 episodes.