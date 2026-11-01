Qazi Touqeer shared an emotional moment on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 when he dedicated a heartfelt performance to his wife, Hifsa. The Kashmir singer used the moment to express his love for her, bringing a personal touch to the reality show. His performance caught the attention of viewers, with clips from the episode being widely shared on social media.

Qazi’s special message for wife Hifsa

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Qazi spoke about his wife and expressed how much she means to him. Hifsa is a dentist and nine years younger than him. He has also spoken about her cooking skills, describing her as a great cook. His musical dedication gave viewers a glimpse of his personal life and the relationship he shares with her.

The performance stood out because it was not part of a regular task or competition. Instead, it was a personal expression of affection for someone waiting for him outside the house. Viewers appreciated the emotion behind the song, and several fans shared clips of the moment online.

We all need a #Qazi in our lives!🥹Catch #BiggBoss20’s #WeekendKaVaar tonight at 9 PM on #JioHotstar and at 10:30 PM on #ColorsTV.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/CMF6jxH9xK — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 1, 2026

Qazi’s journey and behaviour inside the house

Qazi has been attracting attention during his time on the show, with supporters also recalling his earlier win on Fame Gurukul. His positive approach and interactions with other contestants have remained part of the conversations around his journey on Bigg Boss 20.

Another aspect of Qazi’s behaviour that has drawn notice is the way he describes his relationships with the women in the house. He has maintained that he sees them as daughters, underlining his approach to personal boundaries and interactions inside the show.

His popularity has also been reflected in online polls and fan activity. Reports of posters featuring him at NASA Headquarters have added another talking point among his supporters.

The latest Weekend Ka Vaar performance offered a different side of Qazi, taking the focus away from house arguments and competition for a moment. By dedicating a song to Hifsa, he brought his relationship into the spotlight and reminded viewers that contestants also have personal lives and loved ones outside the Bigg Boss house.