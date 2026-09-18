Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer defends his comments as Kanika Mann raise objections

Qazi Touqeer found himself at the centre of a discussion inside the Bigg Boss house after some of his jokes were questioned by fellow housemates. Kanika Mann and Aasif Khan raised objections to comments he made, including the use of words such as “lollipop” for Arishfa Khan and “ganji gudiya.” According to the housemates, the remarks could be understood as double-meaning jokes and were not appropriate in the situation.

Qazi, however, refused to accept that his intentions were wrong. He defended himself strongly and maintained that his comments were made in a light-hearted manner. Rather than quietly moving away from the argument, he explained his side and stood by the way he had spoken. His response showed that he was not willing to let his words be interpreted without addressing what he believed was the actual intention behind them.

During the discussion, Qazi also joked about needing a “mute button” whenever certain topics became difficult to handle. The remark added a humorous touch to an otherwise tense exchange, while also reflecting his awareness that conversations inside the house can quickly become controversial.

Arishfa Khan and Uditi Singh appeared to support Qazi during the discussion. Their backing helped present another side of the argument, particularly as the housemates debated whether the comments were genuinely offensive or had been taken out of context. Some fans also pointed out that similar banter had previously been received with laughter by the same group, leading to questions about why Qazi’s comments were being viewed differently this time.

The exchange also drew attention to the friendly father-daughter-like bond between Qazi and Arishfa. Viewers who enjoy their light-hearted equation felt that the comments were being interpreted more seriously than intended. At the same time, the discussion highlighted how quickly casual jokes inside the Bigg Boss house can turn into disagreements when different housemates have different comfort levels.

The incident took place around the captaincy task, which was won by Gullu, adding another layer of conversation to the week’s house dynamics. Qazi’s firm response and the support he received from some contestants have made the discussion one of the notable moments from the current Bigg Boss episodes