While arguments over food supplies and personal differences continue inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, Qazi Touqeer has caught attention for a very different reason. Instead of getting involved in every disagreement, Qazi has been spending time with a tiger statue kept inside the house, treating the prop almost like a companion. His unusual behaviour has become a talking point among viewers following the reality show.

Qazi Touqeer’s friendship with a tiger statue

Qazi has been seen sharing stories with the statue, giving it forehead kisses and spending time beside it. He also appears comfortable in his own company, with ORS packets among the things he keeps nearby. His interactions with the statue offer a contrast to the arguments and tensions involving other contestants.

Apart from this unusual bond, Qazi has also been seen singing, dancing and performing the Habibi move inside the house. His approach to the show has drawn attention from viewers who appreciate his willingness to express himself without getting involved in every conflict.

Shilpa Shinde supports Qazi’s personality

Qazi’s behaviour has received support from fans and former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde, who has urged people to support him for being himself. The discussion around Qazi has focused on whether his relaxed and unconventional approach makes him stand out in a house where arguments and rivalries often dominate conversations.

As the competition continues, his interactions with the tiger statue have become one of the more unusual aspects of his journey on the show.

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Bigg Boss 20 to welcome two wild card contestants

The atmosphere inside the house could change with the arrival of wild card entrants Nakul Dhull and Manish Goel this weekend. Their entry is expected to bring new personalities into the competition and could affect existing relationships and alliances among the contestants.

With fresh entries on the way and disagreements continuing over rations and personal issues, the coming episodes may test how contestants manage their relationships and position themselves in the game. Qazi’s decision to keep to himself at times offers a different approach to life inside the house, but it remains to be seen how he responds as the competition develops.