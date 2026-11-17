The November 16 episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought another entertaining moment as singer Qazi Touqeer imitated fellow contestant Kanika Mann. His imitation of Kanika caught the attention of viewers, especially as tensions between the contestants continue to rise over allegations of favoritism inside the house. Qazi’s act gave Kanika a taste of her own medicine and added another interesting moment to the ongoing drama.

Qazi Touqeer’s mimicry becomes a talking point

Qazi’s ability to observe and imitate other contestants has once again become a talking point. His imitation of Kanika showcased his quick sense of humour and ability to respond to situations inside the house. The moment came at a time when disagreements and accusations of favoritism have been creating tension among the housemates.

While Qazi’s act entertained viewers, it also highlighted the growing differences between him and Kanika. Their equation has become increasingly interesting as the contestants continue to express their opinions about each other’s behaviour and game strategies.

omggg qazi is imitating kanika even better than salman bro gave her a taste of her own medicine in the most hilarious way possibleGOATed for a reason!#QaziTouqeer #Biggboss20 https://t.co/GR8n9kMqxB —(@Nahyan_here) November 16, 2026

Qazi receives strong fan support in week 10

Outside the house, Qazi has also been receiving considerable support from viewers. According to the latest fan rankings for week 10, he has emerged as the most loved contestant. His energy, humour and quick comebacks have contributed to his popularity among audiences.

However, not everyone has the same opinion about the contestants’ approach to the game. While many viewers are appreciating Qazi’s straightforward nature and entertaining moments, some fans have also come forward in support of Kanika. They believe her strong gameplay and willingness to stand by her opinions should not be overlooked.

The differing reactions show how both contestants have managed to create conversations among Bigg Boss 20 viewers.

A direct confrontation could be next

The latest episode has also raised expectations about what could happen between Qazi and Kanika in the coming episodes. A preview hints at a direct confrontation between the two contestants, suggesting that their disagreements may become more intense.

With favoritism allegations, personal differences and changing equations continuing to influence the game, the upcoming episodes could bring more arguments between the housemates. It remains to be seen how Kanika responds to Qazi’s imitation and whether the two contestants manage to resolve their differences or take their rivalry further.