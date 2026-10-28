The dynamics between Love Gill and Qazi Touqeer have become a talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers. A recent observation about their bond has highlighted how their roles appear to have changed. Love, who was earlier seen encouraging Qazi to bow down to every girl in the house, is now receiving support from him as she deals with emotional moments.

Qazi Touqeer motivates Love Gill to play solo

Qazi is now encouraging Love to stand up for herself and focus on her individual game. Instead of allowing difficult situations inside the house to affect her emotionally, he wants her to remain strong and move forward. His support comes at a time when Love has been dealing with personal feelings and tensions involving other contestants.

The contrast between their earlier dynamic and their current situation has caught viewers’ attention. Love once appeared to guide Qazi on how he should behave with the women in the house. Now, Qazi is the one reminding Love to believe in herself and play independently.

Qazi : Love aapka abhi bura time thoda chal raha hai isliye mai aapko red zone se hataa ke green pe kar raha hu…I am with you Love#BB20 #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #LoveGill https://t.co/fiW6vb94DC — enpai (@Oyye_Senpai) October 27, 2026

A role reversal in the Bigg Boss 20 house

The situation has led to positive reactions from viewers who see Qazi’s support as an important moment in their relationship. The change also shows how contestants can take on different roles as the pressure of the Bigg Boss house affects their emotions and relationships.

Love is being encouraged to focus on her own decisions rather than letting every conflict bring her down. Qazi’s advice is centred on staying strong, playing solo and not allowing emotional situations to distract her from the game.

Fans react to Qazi’s supportive side

The observation has also prompted fans to appreciate Qazi’s willingness to motivate Love when she needs encouragement. Calling him a “ROCKSTAR by heart” reflects the admiration expressed in the original reaction to their changing dynamic.

As Bigg Boss 20 continues, viewers will be watching to see whether Love takes this advice to heart and becomes more confident in her individual game. The changing equation between the two contestants adds another layer to the relationships and emotional moments inside the house.