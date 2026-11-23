Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer is attracting attention after reportedly receiving another music opportunity from the Bollywood industry while still inside the reality show house. Following an earlier song offer from filmmaker Rohit Shetty, actor and host Salman Khan has also reportedly expressed interest in offering Qazi a song. The development has caught the attention of viewers, particularly those following his journey on the show.

The discussion has gained momentum on social media, where fans are sharing their excitement about the two opportunities coming Qazi’s way. Receiving recognition from two well known names in the entertainment industry while competing inside the Bigg Boss house has become an important talking point among his supporters.

From Rohit Shetty to Salman Khan: Qazi receives two song offers

Rohit Shetty was among the first prominent Bollywood personalities reportedly to offer Qazi an opportunity to be part of a song. Now, Salman Khan’s reported offer has added another interesting development to the contestant’s Bigg Boss 20 journey.

While details about the proposed songs, their music teams and possible release timelines have not been revealed, the reported offers have created curiosity about Qazi’s future projects outside the reality show.

For Qazi, these opportunities could open up another path in the entertainment industry, particularly in music and performance. However, further details about the projects are awaited.

Omggg after Rohit Shetty now Salman Khan also offered Qazi a song Two big names from the Bollywood industry have already offered Qazi a song!Bro is getting work while still inside the house#QaziTouqeer #Biggboss20 https://t.co/MW15XUnhcd — (@Nahyan_here) November 22, 2026

Qazi Touqeer’s Bigg Boss 20 journey

Qazi Touqeer has been one of the contestants attracting attention during Bigg Boss 20. His participation has generated conversations among viewers, with his personality, performances and interactions inside the house frequently becoming topics of discussion on social media.

The latest development has added another dimension to his reality show journey. While contestants usually have to wait until their stint on the show ends to explore professional opportunities, Qazi’s reported song offers have brought attention to the possibilities that can emerge even during the competition.

His supporters are now looking forward to seeing whether these opportunities turn into confirmed music projects after the show.

With Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan both reportedly showing interest in working with him, Qazi’s journey outside the Bigg Boss house could be worth watching.