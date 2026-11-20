Qazi Touqeer has once again caught the attention of Bigg Boss 20 viewers with his latest performance inside the house. A video of the moment has been receiving reactions from fans, with many praising his ability to recreate Salman Khan’s style and mannerisms. Some viewers were so impressed that they described the performance as a moment when “Salman ki aatma aagyi thi issme”.

Qazi, who first became popular after winning Fame Gurukul in 2005, has been displaying different sides of his personality during his Bigg Boss 20 journey. His latest act has added another talking point to his growing list of memorable moments on the reality show.

Fans praise Qazi Touqeer’s Salman Khan act

Reacting to the performance, one viewer shared an enthusiastic response, saying, “Bhai sahab I got up of my chair when he did this!!!! Legit Salman ki aatma aagyi thi issme….WHAT A TALENT..WHAT A GUY”.

The fan also praised Qazi’s confidence and performance, adding several clapping and fire emojis to express their excitement. The reaction reflected how strongly the moment connected with some viewers, who appreciated the effort and entertainment he brought to the screen.

Qazi’s ability to entertain through expressions, gestures and performances has been one of the aspects that viewers have discussed during his time on the show.

Fans expect Salman Khan to react during Weekend Ka Vaar

The discussion has also moved towards Salman’s possible reaction during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. One fan jokingly predicted that the Bollywood superstar would tease Qazi about the performance during the weekend episode.

The viewer wrote, “Salman kal wkw mai pakka chidayega isse”, suggesting that Salman might bring up the act and have some fun with Qazi.

The only contestant who has the AUDACITY to mimic SALMAN in his own show🤌🫡🔥😭#QaziTouqeer #BB20 #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/dW6wLUjDIB — •doesntmatteryawr• (@SakshiG97313803) November 19, 2026

While the host’s reaction remains to be seen, the prediction has added another layer of excitement among fans following the show.

Qazi continues to create talking points on Bigg Boss 20

Qazi Touqeer’s latest performance has once again brought attention to his entertaining side. From his expressions to his ability to imitate a familiar personality, the moment has given viewers something new to discuss.

As Bigg Boss 20 continues, it remains to be seen what other surprises Qazi has in store and how Salman responds to this particular performance.