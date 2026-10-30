Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer has caught the attention of viewers following a conversation inside the house about respecting people from different professions. During the discussion, Qazi reportedly explained that no job should be considered big or small. He also spoke about the life of a person who polishes shoes, using the example to highlight the importance of respecting people who work hard to earn a living.

His words received appreciation on social media, where some fans compared his attitude and screen presence to Shah Rukh Khan’s character in Raees.

Qazi Touqeer talks about respecting every profession

In the conversation, Qazi spoke about how people should not be judged according to the work they do. By mentioning the life of a shoe polish worker, he drew attention to a profession that is often overlooked despite the effort involved.

The discussion focused on the idea that every person deserves respect, regardless of their job or financial position. His example connected with viewers who appreciated the message about treating working people with dignity.

Rather than focusing on the status associated with a profession, Qazi’s remarks encouraged a broader understanding of the struggles and responsibilities people face in their everyday lives.

Fans compare Qazi to Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees

A social media post praising the contestant read, “QAZI GIVING STRAIGHT UP SRK VIBES FROM RAEES 😭❤️🔥”

The same post appreciated the way he spoke about different professions and mentioned the life of a shoe polish worker. The comparison to Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees reflected the fan’s reaction to Qazi’s personality and the manner in which he expressed his thoughts.

However, the comparison remains a fan opinion rather than a direct connection between the reality show and the film.

QAZI GIVING STRAIGHT UP SRK VIBES FROM RAEES 😭❤️🔥The way he is telling everyone that no profession is big or small and even told life of a shoe polish person shows how beautiful and sorted this person Is! 🙌#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/Fcq1ZnFBHo — Chirag ✨ (@Chirag_2410) October 30, 2026

Qazi’s conversation becomes a talking point

Bigg Boss 20 regularly features disagreements and personal conversations among contestants. This particular discussion attracted attention for its focus on the dignity of labour.

The online response shows how even a simple conversation about everyday life can become a talking point among reality television viewers.

For those following Qazi’s journey, the moment offered another glimpse of how he expresses his opinions inside the house, while also bringing attention to the importance of respecting every profession.