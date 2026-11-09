Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer sings Hrithik Roshan's favourite song 'Sitaaro Ki Mehfil', fans react

Qazi Touqeer once again showed his love for Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan during his stay in the Bigg Boss 20 house. The contestant was seen singing ‘Sitaaro Ki Mehfil’, a song associated with his favourite actor. The moment highlighted Qazi’s admiration for Hrithik and his interest in the actor’s music.

Qazi has often spoken about his liking for Hrithik Roshan and his films. His latest singing moment offered another glimpse of that admiration. While spending time inside the Bigg Boss house, he sang the track with enthusiasm, bringing a lighthearted musical moment to the show.

The clip has caught the attention of Bigg Boss viewers, particularly those who have followed Qazi’s journey and know about his fondness for Hrithik. His choice of song also brought attention to the actor’s popular music and the connection fans continue to share with his film songs.

Qazi Touqeer’s admiration for Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan has a strong fan following, and Qazi has made no secret of being one of his admirers. The actor’s songs and dance performances have remained popular among audiences over the years.

Qazi singing his favourite actor’s song “Sitaaro ki Mehfil”he just love Hrithik and his songs#BB20 #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #HrithikRoshan https://t.co/qeBUw6M6t2 — enpai (@Oyye_Senpai) November 8, 2026

Qazi’s interest in Hrithik’s music is not limited to this particular moment. He enjoys singing and often brings music into his interactions inside the house. His latest rendition of ‘Sitaaro Ki Mehfil’ reflects his fondness for the actor and his songs.

Qazi’s musical moments in Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 has featured several moments involving Qazi, from his conversations with fellow contestants to his musical performances. His singing has also become a part of the moments viewers discuss on social media.

The latest clip adds another entry to his journey on the reality show. While contestants are usually seen dealing with tasks, nominations and disagreements, Qazi’s performance offered viewers a break from the usual house discussions.

His rendition of Hrithik Roshan’s song has also given fans another reason to talk about his admiration for the Bollywood star.