Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer’s spooky Halloween moment with Mahhi Vij is too funny to miss

Bigg Boss 20 is known for its arguments, changing friendships and emotional moments, but the house also has its share of fun. This time, Qazi Touqeer has brought some Halloween spirit into the reality show, sharing a playful moment with fellow contestant Mahhi Vij. A social media post highlighting their interaction has caught attention, offering viewers a lighter moment amid the ongoing drama inside the house.

The post featuring Qazi and Mahhi was shared with the caption, “#Qazi Touqeer bringing the Halloween spirit to the house! 🤣👻 Dekho inka aur #Mahhi Vij ka yeh poora moment in Bigg Boss 20”

Qazi Touqeer and Mahhi Vij bring Halloween fun to Bigg Boss 20

With Halloween being celebrated on October 31, the latest glimpse from the Bigg Boss 20 house shows Qazi getting into the festive mood. His interaction with Mahhi adds a playful touch to the show’s atmosphere, which has recently been dominated by serious discussions and disagreements between contestants.

While the shared post does not reveal every detail of their interaction, it highlights the entertaining side of Qazi and Mahhi’s equation. The Halloween theme also gives the contestants an opportunity to enjoy something different from their usual daily routine.

Such moments offer a change from the competitive atmosphere of the house, where contestants are regularly seen discussing friendships, nominations and their positions in the game.

#Qazi bringing the Halloween spirit to the house! 🤣👻 Dekho inka aur #Mahhi ka yeh poora moment 24Hrs Channel par!Watch #24HrsChannel of #BiggBoss20, now streaming exclusively on the #JioHotstar App.#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB20OnJioHotstar https://t.co/JTDg65O61c — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 30, 2026

A lighter moment amid ongoing house controversies

The Halloween moment comes at a time when Bigg Boss 20 has been witnessing several tense situations. The ongoing controversy involving ScoutOP, Love Gill and Kaashvi Hiranandani has remained a major talking point, with Salman Khan addressing the issue during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Against this backdrop, Qazi and Mahhi’s playful interaction brings attention to another side of life inside the Bigg Boss house.

Qazi, who has been involved in several conversations and emotional moments throughout the season, is now seen enjoying the Halloween mood with Mahhi.

The complete interaction will offer viewers a clearer picture of how the moment unfolded between the two contestants.