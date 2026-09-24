The captaincy task inside the Bigg Boss 20 house took a tense turn when the contestants faced each other in a diss battle. Team Qazi and Team Yung DSA went head to head during the neon lit ‘I’m a Rockstar Baby’ task, but the exchange soon moved beyond the planned competition.

During the battle, Rhiti made comments about Uditi that led to a strong reaction from Qazi Touqeer. The remarks included abusive and demeaning language, which some viewers described as slut shaming. Qazi objected to the comments and decided to confront the situation rather than let it pass.

Qazi then directed his reaction towards Manoj Tiwari, raising the issue of the language used during the task. He said, “Apni daughter ko dikhao… not done.” His statement highlighted his objection to the nature of the comments and the way the argument had developed inside the house.

The confrontation added another layer of tension to an already heated captaincy task. What began as a battle between two teams quickly became a personal disagreement, with contestants taking different positions during the argument. The exchange also showed how the competitive tasks in the house can sometimes lead to conflicts that continue even after the activity itself is over.

Qazi’s reaction also drew attention from viewers following the episode. Some fans praised him for speaking up for Uditi, while the incident also led to discussions about the kind of language contestants use during competitive tasks. At the same time, the house remained divided as the contestants reacted differently to the confrontation.

Wtfff rhiti literary said ” JAA KE APNI MAA CHU””””



So proud of you Qazi, for how you handled this situation!

The only man who stood up! #QaziTouqeer #Biggboss20 pic.twitter.com/InRDAoloXe (@Nahyan_here) September 23, 2026

The captaincy task eventually moved forward despite the clash. Amid all the arguments and disagreements, Mary Kom emerged as the new captain of the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The episode once again brought the focus back to the way contestants handle disagreements under pressure. With teams competing against each other and emotions running high, the diss battle became more than just a task as personal differences came into the spotlight.

The latest clash involving Qazi, Uditi, Rhiti and Manoj Tiwari adds another point of conflict to the ongoing Bigg Boss 20 house dynamics, with viewers now reacting to both the comments made during the task and Qazi’s response.