Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer Opens Up About Wife Hifsa, Reveals Their Arranged Marriage Turned Into Love

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer recently spoke about his married life during Weekend Ka Vaar, putting an end to any confusion about his relationship status. The contestant revealed that he is happily married to Hifsa, a dentist who is nine years younger than him. He also shared details about how their relationship began as an arranged marriage before developing into a love story.

During the conversation, Qazi spoke warmly about his wife and acknowledged the support she has given him throughout his journey. He revealed that Hifsa encouraged him to participate in Bigg Boss 20 and has been following his journey closely. Calling her his biggest fan, Qazi also made it clear that he remains committed to his marriage.

Qazi Touqeer Shares His Arranged Marriage Love Story

Qazi revealed that his marriage to Hifsa was initially arranged, but their relationship gradually developed into love. He spoke about the understanding and support they share, explaining how his wife has stood by him through different stages of life.

The contestant also mentioned that Hifsa played an important role in his decision to enter the reality show. Her encouragement gave him the confidence to take up the challenge and become part of the Bigg Boss house.

His comments during Weekend Ka Vaar offered viewers a glimpse into his personal life, which he has largely kept away from the spotlight.

FULL CLIP OF QAZI GETTING MESSAGE FROM HIS PARENTS AND PHOTO FRAME OF HIS MOTHER ❤️🥹QAZI CLEARLY CONTROLLED HIS EMOTIONS 😭❤️ALSO THANK YOU MANISH FOR NOT BEING SELFISH ❤️QAZI FANS WILL VOTE FOR YOU THIS WEEK BRO ❤️#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #Bb20 https://t.co/9ix0Iwbghr — Chirag ✨ (@Chirag_2410) November 3, 2026

Qazi’s Caring Bond With Uditi Singh Gets Attention

Meanwhile, Qazi’s interactions with fellow contestant Uditi Singh have also caught the attention of viewers. Inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, he has often been seen checking whether Uditi has eaten and showing concern for her well-being.

These small gestures have led fans to discuss their bond on social media. While some viewers appreciate the friendship and his caring nature, others have been observing their interactions closely.

Qazi is missing his wife..Ab sab yeh video insta mein share karke tag qazi’s brother n family..!! We need hifsa ji in the house..asap!!! #QaziTouqeer https://t.co/ETuWPtBpzH — Banu ma✨ (@Banuma_28) November 3, 2026

However, Qazi’s recent comments about his wife have also made his relationship status clear. His concern for Uditi appears to be part of the friendship they share inside the house.

Qazi’s Personal Life Becomes A Talking Point

Qazi Touqeer’s marriage revelation has added another dimension to his Bigg Boss 20 journey. While his friendships and interactions continue to attract attention, his comments about Hifsa have highlighted the support system waiting for him outside the house.