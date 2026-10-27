Qazi Touqeer’s dance performances have received appreciation from fans as well as fellow contestants Kanika Mann and Gullu. His relaxed approach and confidence have added another talking point to his journey on the show. His dance clips have also given viewers a glimpse of a different side of the contestant, beyond the disagreements and tensions that often shape life inside the Bigg Boss house. His willingness to dance freely has become a point of discussion among people following the season.

Qazi maintains a positive attitude inside the house

Apart from dancing, Qazi has attracted attention for his positive attitude and efforts to motivate other contestants. Footage from the 24Hrs Channel shows moments from daily life inside the house, where relationships, disagreements and alliances continue to develop.

His interactions have become part of the wider conversation around his personality on the show. While tensions between contestants remain a regular feature of the season, Qazi’s dance and encouraging behaviour have offered viewers a different aspect of his participation.

Qazi Bhai dancing to Hrithik Roshan’s song AGAIN! 🔥❤️ Our man is a HUGE Hrithik fan! 🤩#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/BxyvmdjMM1 — AM (@AhsanMa29890912) October 27, 2026

Viewers question the episode edits

Alongside the appreciation, some viewers have raised questions about how Qazi’s moments are presented in the main episodes. They believe that certain comforting or supportive interactions shown in the 24Hrs Channel footage receive less attention in the edited episodes.

This has led to discussion about the difference between the longer live feed and the selected scenes that make it into the televised programme. However, viewers’ observations about the edits do not necessarily establish why particular moments are included or left out.

Qazi’s popularity remains a talking point

Qazi’s popularity is also being discussed among Bigg Boss 20 viewers, with some placing him near the top of their preferences. His dance performances, interactions with housemates and response to tense situations continue to contribute to conversations about his journey.

As the season progresses, viewers will be watching how his relationships and standing in the house develop. For now, his Hrithik Roshan inspired dance moves have given fans another reason to discuss his presence on the show.