Qazi Touqeer appears to be going through an emotionally difficult phase inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. In recent episodes, the contestant has seemed withdrawn as housemates including Aman, Uditi and Arishfa spend time bonding with one another. His changing mood has caught the attention of viewers, with many fans expressing concern and extending their support on social media.

Amid the situation, fellow contestant Gullu has stepped in to lift Qazi’s spirits. Their interactions have brought moments of laughter, offering a lighter side to what has otherwise appeared to be a difficult period for Qazi. The friendship between the two has also given viewers something to look forward to as they watch how relationships develop inside the house.

Despite the apparent isolation, Qazi is reportedly preparing to bring his energetic side back to the forefront. His plans include singing, dancing and showcasing what he calls his ‘197 personalities’ alongside Gullu. The approach could help him reconnect with fellow contestants and remind viewers of the lively personality that has been part of his journey on the show.

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Qazi has also received public support from celebrities Wamiqa Gabbi and Gauahar Khan. Their backing, along with messages from his loyal fan base, has added to the conversation around his current situation. Many supporters have praised what they see as his genuine personality and have promised to stand by him regardless of how his journey unfolds.

Concerns about Qazi’s well-being have also prompted a response from his team, which has confirmed that he is healthy following checks. This update has reassured fans who had been discussing his withdrawn behaviour and wondering whether he was doing well.

As the competition continues, Qazi’s next move could prove important to his journey in the Bigg Boss 20 house. With Gullu offering companionship and fans continuing to back him, viewers will be watching to see whether he returns to his more expressive self and how his relationships with the other contestants develop in the coming episodes.