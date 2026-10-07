Bigg Boss 20 is getting intense with each passing day, and the latest nomination task brought the biggest fight of the season Qazi Touqeer Vs ScoutOP. In the new promo released by JioHotstar, Bigg Boss asked contestants to nominate by pasting a picture of the housemate on a punching bag and giving a reason.

The task that was meant to be simple turned into a full-blown war.ScoutOP chose to nominate Qazi Touqeer. While nominating, Scout accused Qazi of not accepting criticism. He said, “You can never take criticism, you always think you are right.”Qazi immediately lost his cool and interrupted Scout’s speech.

He said, “If you are nominating, have the guts to listen as well.” The argument got heated when Scout told Qazi to use his brain.This is when Qazi delivered his viral ragebait moment. He shouted at Scout, “Do you have X-ray goggles? How do you know what I am wearing? What kind of man are you?” The line has now become a meme on social media.

Fans are divided on the internet. While Scout’s fans say Qazi overreacted, Qazi’s fans are trending #QaziTouqeer on X, saying “Qazi gave it back to Scout like a boss.”Earlier in the task, nominations also revealed new equations. Scout saved Luv and Asif, while Kanika Mann saved Mary Kom and Qazi.

The house is now clearly divided into two groups.With Gullu being the captain, he was safe from nominations, but the rest of the house is nominated. The Qazi Vs Scout rivalry, which was cold till now, has finally exploded.All eyes are now on Weekend Ka Vaar to see how host Salman Khan reacts to this nomination task drama.