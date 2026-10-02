Bigg Boss 20 took an unexpected turn with the season’s first mid week eviction, as Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of Manoj Tiwari, was chosen to leave the show before Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar. The eviction came through a special twist introduced during the captaincy task. Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA and Uditi Singh emerged as the three contenders for captaincy and were later called into the confession room by Bigg Boss. They were asked to name one nominated contestant whom they felt had made the least contribution to the game.

Mahhi initially chose Mary Kom, while Yung DSA named Aman Gandhi. Uditi, however, selected Rhiti Tiwari and explained that she found her personality confusing. Mahhi and Yung later agreed with Uditi’s choice, resulting in all three contestants unanimously choosing Rhiti for eviction. This decision brought Rhiti’s journey on the show to an unexpected halt, although questions remain about whether her eviction is actually permanent.

Rhiti had already been involved in a major house controversy involving Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh. During the diss battle, Rhiti made derogatory remarks aimed at Qazi and Uditi, which later led to a heated confrontation with Qazi over her choice of language. The incident also became a subject of discussion during Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, where the host criticised Rhiti for her behaviour. Her latest eviction comes after these developments and has now added another unexpected chapter to her Bigg Boss 20 journey. However, the announcement has also created speculation among viewers.

Some fans believe Rhiti may have been temporarily removed from the main house and could be sent to the secret room as part of another twist. One comment read, “She was actually improving despite not playing but well, you need to contribute to this game and being nice doesn’t help.” Another comment read, “She should have been evicted by Salman Khan.” While some viewers accepted the eviction, others questioned whether Bigg Boss could have another surprise planned. For now, it remains unclear whether Rhiti has been permanently evicted or whether she could return through the secret room. The development has added uncertainty to the next stage of Bigg Boss 20.