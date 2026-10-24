Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has questioned ScoutOP and Lovepreet ‘Love’ Kaur Gill over their physical closeness inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. While both contestants have repeatedly described their relationship as a brother and sister bond, their recent interactions have raised questions among viewers. The latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo shows Rohit directly addressing their behaviour and explaining why their closeness may not be coming across well on television.

Rohit Shetty confronts ScoutOP and Love Gill

In the promo, Rohit asks Love, “Love, what is Scout to you?” She replies that she considers him a brother. However, Rohit questions their physical interactions, particularly Scout massaging her feet, hands and neck. He tells her, “When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right. You ask Scout to massage you from behind, and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all.”

Scout defends himself by explaining that he also massages Mahhi Vij whenever she asks him to. However, Rohit remains unconvinced and warns him that his closeness with Love is creating an unfavourable impression on screen.

Why ScoutOP and Love Gill’s bond is under scrutiny

Scout and Love have shared a close friendship since Day 1. Along with Yung DSA, Aamrapali Dubey and Aasif Khan, they became part of the same group. However, questions about their relationship increased after Scout appeared to suggest that he might be developing feelings for Love.

During an earlier conversation, Yung asked Scout, “Is your path changing?” Scout replied, “I don’t know.” He later said, “A person is a friend before making her a sister.” Scout also admitted feeling jealous during Love and Gullu’s relationship related drama.

Their physical interactions have also attracted attention. Earlier, Salman Khan indirectly questioned Love about whether she was comfortable with such behaviour, and she said she was.

Despite the speculation, neither Scout nor Love has confirmed any romantic involvement. Scout’s girlfriend, gaming creator Kaashvi Hiranandani, is also expected to join the discussion in an upcoming episode.

Bigg Boss 20 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm and airs on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.