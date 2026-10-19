Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan backs Qazi Touqeer over ‘psychoplasty’ remark, ScoutOP faces fresh backlash

Qazi Touqeer has once again become a major talking point on Bigg Boss 20 after Salman Khan supported him during the latest episode. The discussion began when Qazi used the term ‘psychoplasty’ while speaking with Kanika Mann and Manish Goel. Salman backed Qazi’s use of the word, prompting a strong reaction from his supporters on social media.

Soon after the episode, several fans began sharing clips of the conversation, praising Qazi’s knowledge and questioning why he continues to face criticism inside the house. The moment has also brought attention back to earlier disagreements involving Qazi and other contestants.

Qazi Touqeer fans question alleged targeting

Following Salman’s remarks, Qazi’s supporters circulated videos online to defend him against what they believe is repeated targeting. Some also shared footage allegedly showing ScoutOP spitting into utensils, raising questions about his behaviour inside the Bigg Boss house.

However, the circulating clips reflect allegations and reactions from viewers, and should not be treated as independent confirmation of the incident.

Adding to the discussion, Qazi shared the message ‘Why Always Qazi?’ with his fans. The statement quickly became another talking point among viewers following the ongoing tensions.

This is not the first time Salman has addressed Qazi’s treatment on the show. Earlier, the host questioned the bullying directed towards him during his recovery from dengue. Salman had also raised concerns about ScoutOP’s alleged spitting behaviour.

Bigg Boss 20 nominations bring fresh drama

Meanwhile, tensions inside the house appear to be increasing. A new promo shows Arishfa Khan throwing water on mattresses, suggesting another disagreement among the contestants.

The current nomination list includes Uditi Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Manish Goel, Arishfa Khan, Lovepreet Gill, Gullu and Mary Kom.

With several contestants facing eviction, the coming episodes could bring further changes to the house dynamics.

For now, Qazi’s conversation about ‘psychoplasty’ and Salman’s response have become central to the latest online discussion surrounding Bigg Boss 20. Whether the support from viewers will affect his journey remains to be seen.