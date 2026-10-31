Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan loses his cool at ScoutOP over Love Gill says, “Rishta wahi massage nahi”

Salman Khan is back as the host of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar, and the ongoing controversy involving ScoutOP, Lovepreet Kaur Gill, popularly known as Love Gill, and Kaashvi Hiranandani has once again become a major talking point. In the latest promo, Salman questions Scout about his behaviour towards Love and asks why he failed to support her when his girlfriend Kaashvi confronted them. The actor also criticises Scout for blaming others instead of accepting responsibility for his own actions.

Salman Khan questions ScoutOP over his commitment

During the Weekend Ka Vaar promo, Salman reminds Scout that he has repeatedly described Love as someone he considers a sister. However, when Kaashvi questioned their closeness, Scout reportedly failed to defend Love.

Salman asks, “Jaise aap behen-jaisi dost kehte hai, use apni girlfriend ke saamne defend nahi kar paye. Manipulative hai Love?” Scout replies, “Nahi sir.” Salman further questions him, saying, “Aap koi dudh peete bachche ho jo ki manipulate ho jayega?”

The host then tells Scout to accept his mistake rather than shift the blame. He says, “You should have said ismein galti meri hai. Na tum tumhari girlfriend ke side par ho na tum tumhari behen ke side par ho. Commit kiya toh usko nibhao. Agar aapne farzi commitment diya hai toh aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi.”

Iss Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman lagayenge #ScoutOP ki class! 💥Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/cD0TFsIaLG — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 30, 2026

What happened between ScoutOP, Love Gill and Kaashvi?

The controversy intensified on October 25 when Kaashvi appeared alongside Rohit Shetty during Weekend Ka Vaar. She questioned Scout and Love’s physical closeness, particularly their massage sessions.

Kaashvi asked Scout, “Kaise jaa raha hai massage parlour, Tanmay?” She also questioned Love about whether she behaved similarly with other male friends she considered brothers.

Scout defended himself, explaining that he was referring to how Love cared for him inside the house and was not comparing her with Kaashvi.

Following the latest promo, social media users shared mixed reactions. One commented, “Absolutely right Salman Khan bhai.” Another wrote, “Scout ko quit kar dena chahiye show ko.”

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode airs tonight, October 31.