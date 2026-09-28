Salman Khan has opened up about his current fitness journey and revealed that he still has two months to work on his physique. The actor made the comment while discussing his shirtless appearance during the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Salman had removed his shirt during the episode to show his current physique, leading to conversations among fans about his fitness and appearance. Speaking about the moment, the actor said, “On the last WKV, I took off my shirt to show that I don’t have a six-pack right now, but people are still loving it. I still have two more months to get fit. Work in progress.”

Salman’s comment suggests that he is currently working towards a particular fitness goal and has given himself another two months to reach it. Rather than presenting his current physique as the finished result, the actor described it as a work in progress. The statement also came in the context of the attention his shirtless appearance received on Bigg Boss 20. Salman has frequently been associated with fitness and muscular physiques in his films, making his comments about his current shape a point of interest among his audience.

"On the last WKV, I took off my shirt to show that I don't have a six-pack right now, but people are still loving it. I still have two more months to get fit. Work in progress." – #SalmanKhan on #BiggBoss20



I'm really excited for MONSTER now… Bhai is gonna achieve his best… pic.twitter.com/Kl6S9WuY3b — MASS (@Freak4Salman) September 27, 2026

The fitness update has also led to renewed discussion around Monster, his upcoming film. While the actor did not provide details about the specific training or routine he is following, his reference to having two more months to get fit has prompted fans to connect the timeline with his next project. Social media reactions have included excitement about seeing Salman in a different physical form for the film.

The actor’s statement also reflects the reality of maintaining a film ready physique, particularly for roles that may require a certain physical appearance. Salman made it clear that he does not currently have the six pack he has been associated with in some of his earlier appearances, but he is continuing to work towards his fitness target.

For now, Salman remains focused on his ongoing work and his fitness routine. His comments on Bigg Boss 20 have given fans an update on where he currently stands physically, while his mention of two more months has added to the curiosity surrounding his appearance in Monster.