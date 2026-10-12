Love Gill and ScoutOP’s relationship inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has once again become a topic of discussion. During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan indirectly questioned Love about her physical closeness with ScoutOP. Although Salman did not mention Scout’s name, his questions appeared to refer to the ongoing discussion surrounding the two contestants.

Salman Khan questions Love Gill about her brother

The conversation began when Salman asked Love, “Do you have a brother?” She replied that she has a younger brother who is 17 years old. Salman then asked about their relationship and whether certain physical gestures between siblings ever made her uncomfortable. Love maintained that such interactions were normal.

Salman further asked whether she would feel comfortable touching her brother’s foot near his thigh. Love agreed, following which Salman responded, “Okay, then it’s not a problem.” Before moving away, he gestured towards Amrapali and added, “You know what I’m talking about.”

The exchange attracted attention because Love and ScoutOP have been facing criticism on social media over their physical closeness inside the house.

ScoutOP’s earlier conversation adds to the controversy

Both contestants have described their relationship as a brother and sister bond. However, Scout’s earlier conversation with Yung DSA raised questions about how he viewed their friendship.

During their discussion, Scout said, “Sister se pehle aadmi friend hota hai na.” YUNG then asked, “Kya tera raasta badal raha hai?” Scout replied, “Pata nahi.”

First in my bloodline to witness Salman Khan getting awkward and embarrassed 😭😭SCOUT, HOW CHE*P DID YOU GET TO ACHIEVE THIS 💀 #BiggBoss20 #Bb20 https://t.co/Y80XmD0jP6 — ashi (@ashitastic) October 11, 2026

His response led to further speculation among viewers, especially since Scout has confirmed that he is in a relationship with YouTuber Kaashvi.

Kaashvi responds to the online discussion

As reactions continued online, Kaashvi shared a video addressing the situation. She explained that she was doing fine and preferred to deal with the matter privately.

“I just want to say that I’m okay, and I’m handling things privately. And most importantly, I genuinely, genuinely wish Scout well,” she said.

For now, Salman’s questions have brought Love and Scout’s bond back into focus, although neither contestant has confirmed that their relationship is anything beyond friendship.

Bigg Boss 20 streams daily at 9 PM on JioHotstar and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.