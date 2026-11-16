Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan Warns Scout OP About Love Gill, Questions His Decision To Shave His Head

Salman Khan had some strong words for Bigg Boss 20 contestants Kanika Mann and Scout OP during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While Kanika was questioned over her reaction to Scout’s comment about Love Gill, Salman also confronted Scout about his changing behaviour and growing closeness to Love. The host suggested that Scout was allowing himself to be influenced by others inside the house and warned him that some people might be taking advantage of him.

Salman Khan questions Kanika Mann over Scout OP’s comment

The controversy started after Scout, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, made a comment about the drawstrings of Love’s trousers. Love later found the remark inappropriate, although she and Kanika had initially laughed at the exchange. The incident eventually became a topic of discussion during Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman questioned Kanika about why she had laughed instead of recognising that the comment was inappropriate. He also pointed out that Qazi Touqeer had understood the seriousness of the remark.

Salman asked Kanika, “Are you thinking you are very smart? Why were you laughing at time? How did Qazi catch what was said was wrong and not you? Are you a tubelight or dumb? ”

When Kanika continued defending herself, Salman said, “You want to argue with me when I am telling something good and you want to justify, then do that.”

Salman Khan warns Scout OP about Love Gill

Salman then turned his attention to Scout and questioned why he was trying to behave like an actor when his identity was that of a gamer. He also brought up Scout’s decision to shave his head following his emotional fallout with Love and suggested that Love’s influence was affecting his decisions.

We know Scout has been going through a lot emotionally, and trimming his hair was probably his way of expressing what he couldn’t put into words.BB20 SCOUT WALA SEASON#ScoutOP #BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP https://t.co/2EBMuf8nSi — Shadan Aagya (@SigmaRuler_) November 15, 2026

He added, “ScoutOP, you are getting overpowered by someone else in this house. Some friends are using you, and you don’t even realise that. This entire group has been revolving around Love Gill. She pretends to be so innocent that everyone rushes to save her. Scout, only you have not understood her game; rest everyone has figured her game and moved away from Love. The audience can clearly see what is happening, Love. Why is Scout responsible for you? Love, you play the victim card after fights.”

Scout OP and Love Gill’s changing equation

Scout and Love initially developed a friendship inside the house, which later took on a sibling-like quality along with Yung DSA. However, Scout appeared to develop romantic feelings for Love, although he never directly expressed them.

His gestures towards her, including massaging her shoulders and thighs under a blanket, also became a talking point among viewers. Their changing equation and recent arguments have now become an important part of the show’s ongoing drama.