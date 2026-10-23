A conversation about Kaashvi became a lighthearted moment involving Scout and Love Gill in Bigg Boss 20. Scout spoke about Kaashvi’s personal habits while looking at a photograph of his friend outside the house. His comments soon led Love to join the discussion and tease him.

Scout shares details about Kaashvi

During the conversation, Scout mentioned that Kaashvi does not really wear makeup. His observation brought attention to her simple approach to her appearance. The discussion offered a glimpse into how Scout views his friend and the habits he has noticed about her.

Although the conversation was casual, it soon took a playful turn when Love Gill began comparing herself to Kaashvi. Scout agreed with Love’s comparison, allowing the conversation to continue in a humorous mood.

Love Gill playfully teases Scout

Love also teased Scout about how he had managed to have such a beautiful woman in his life. Her remark added a lighthearted twist to the conversation, with the focus shifting from Kaashvi’s makeup habits to Scout’s personal life.

Scout’s agreement with Love’s comparison became another part of the exchange, as the two continued discussing Kaashvi in a relaxed manner.

Love Gill to Scout -Langoor sa itni sundar gf pata kaise liya tuneScout to love – Tu Behen kaise ban gayi ,sochte reh question ka answer mil jayega 😱Kashvi’s Reaction -oh, Please#BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #LoveGill #Scout #BB20 https://t.co/4WMlySmYgf — Skyuga (@Skyuga04) October 22, 2026

A lighthearted moment in Bigg Boss 20

Conversations about friends, relationships and life outside the house often give viewers a different side of the contestants. This exchange brought Scout, Love Gill and Kaashvi into the same discussion, even though Kaashvi was not present in the house.

The moment centred on Scout’s comments about Kaashvi’s habits and Love’s playful reaction. It also showed how a simple observation can turn into friendly teasing among contestants.

The conversation remained lighthearted, with Love joking about Scout’s connection with Kaashvi while Scout responded to her comparison.