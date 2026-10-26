The growing tension between Love Gill and ScoutOP inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has taken an emotional turn following the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Love broke down after Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, questioned their closeness on national television. The controversy has now affected their friendship, with Love accusing Scout of damaging her reputation and career.

In a promo shared by the makers, Love is seen crying alone on a bench after Kaashvi’s confrontation. She later breaks down in the bedroom before questioning Scout about the situation.

An emotional Love tells him, “I can no longer face anyone; you have completely shattered my reputation. What will people say about me when they find out? And what is already out there on social media can never be erased. You have just spoiled my whole career.”

Following the confrontation, Love reportedly refuses to interact with Scout.

Kaashvi questions Love and Scout’s closeness

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Kaashvi questioned Scout and Love’s physical closeness despite their claims of sharing a sibling-like bond. She accused Love of emotionally manipulating Scout and suggested that she had used him for her game.

Kaashvi also expressed disappointment over Scout’s behaviour and asked him to distance himself from Love.

Host Rohit Shetty, who replaced Salman Khan for the episode, also questioned their equation.

He said, “When he is massaging your feet, hands and neck, Love, it does not look right. You ask Scout to massage you from behind and he massages your calves. It is not looking good at all.”

🚨 NEW PROMO 🚨Luv: Tu mujhse ab door kyun ja raha hai,mere se baaat kiu nhi kar raha?Scout: “Mere ghar ki cheezein ukhad chuki hain.”Luv toh Scout ka peecha hi nahi chhod rahi! 😭#BiggBoss20 #ScoutOP #LoveGill #BB20 https://t.co/4zwV4nvTzF — #Bigboss_Tak 👁 (@sdhtkdhs) October 26, 2026

Kaashvi apologises after social media backlash

Kaashvi’s remarks received criticism from viewers who felt Love was being unfairly targeted. Following the backlash, Kaashvi issued an apology on Instagram.

She wrote, “My intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes I felt he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, in doing so, I realise that some of the words I used were insensitive towards other people involved.”

She clarified that she never intended to encourage hatred against Love and admitted that online discussions had influenced her judgement.

Concluding her apology, she said, “It’s not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I’ve hurt.”

The controversy has left Love and Scout’s friendship strained, making their next interaction inside the house uncertain.

New episodes of Bigg Boss 20 stream on JioHotstar at 9 pm and air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.