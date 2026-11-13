Bigg Boss 20: Scout OP shaves his head after ugly fight with Love Gill, housemates left shocked

Gaming creator and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Scout OP has surprised his fellow housemates after shaving off all his hair and going completely bald. The dramatic incident features in the latest promo of the reality show. His sudden decision comes after a heated argument with Love Gill, leaving the other contestants shocked and concerned.

Scout OP and Love Gill’s argument over pyjamas

The disagreement started after ScoutOP made a remark about Love’s pyjamas. His comment about the drawstrings of her trousers did not go down well with her. Love repeatedly asked him to stop, while some of the other housemates also questioned his choice of words. While some contestants felt Scout had crossed a line, others believed he might have intended it as a joke.

In the promo, Love is seen confronting Scout over his behaviour. She tells him, “Maine tujhe freedom di aur tu is freedom ka aise use kar raha hai. Kis baat ka mazaak kar raha hai? Kya lagti hoon main tumhari? Mujhe nahi baat karni is cheez par (I gave you freedom, and this is how you’re choosing to use it? What are you making fun of? Who do you think I am to you? I don’t want to talk about this anymore).”

Scout’s shocking decision leaves housemates worried

As the argument continues, Scout climbs the artificial snake structure in the garden area. Uditi becomes concerned and asks him not to jump, questioning whether he is planning something drastic. Scout replies, “Nahi, option nahi hai (No, there is no option).”

The next visuals show Scout with his head completely shaved. He is also seen in tears as a flashback of Love telling him, “What is all this? From today, call me sister or whatever you want. I am just a contestant for you,” plays.

Will Scout and Love’s equation change?

The argument appears to have further affected Scout and Love’s relationship inside the house. Love has made it clear that she does not want him to repeat such comments, while Scout’s emotional reaction has left the other contestants surprised.

His decision to shave his head adds another unexpected development to Bigg Boss 20. Whether the two will resolve their differences or continue to maintain distance remains to be seen in the upcoming episodes.