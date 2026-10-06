Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP has opened up about his confusing feelings towards LoveGill, creating a fresh discussion among viewers of the reality show. During a conversation with YungDSA, ScoutOP spoke about the bond he shares with LoveGill and admitted that at times he finds it difficult to understand whether his feelings come from friendship or a more protective, sister like connection. His comments came as the house continued to witness tension and changing equations between the contestants.

ScoutOP also admitted that he feels jealous when he sees LoveGill interacting closely with Gullu. The confession has led to different reactions among viewers, with some questioning whether his feelings for LoveGill go beyond friendship. Others believe that the intense atmosphere inside the Bigg Boss house can make normal friendships appear much stronger and more complicated than they would outside.

The situation has also drawn attention because of ScoutOP’s relationship with his girlfriend Kaashvi. His comments about LoveGill have led some fans to point towards Kaashvi’s reactions and suggest that she may have been hurt by what she saw. However, ScoutOP has maintained that there is no romantic angle to his bond with LoveGill.

Karma is a bitch #Kaashvhi , i told you#ScoutOp is growing feelings for #Lovegill and feels jealous when #Gullu talks with herAab dekho maza, #Kaashvhi almost cried in stream. Reactions are so satisfying#BiggBoss20 #BB20 #QaziTouqeer https://t.co/iDDKFKIHXI — Lmn Pods (@Lmn_Pods_) October 5, 2026

Outside the house, ScoutOP clarified that his feelings for LoveGill are purely sisterly. He explained that spending so much time together in the Bigg Boss house can create strong emotional connections, which can sometimes be difficult to understand while being away from normal life. He also made it clear that his commitment remains with Kaashvi.

The discussion comes at a time when LoveGill’s equations with other housemates are already attracting attention. Her earlier clash with YungDSA had created tension inside the house, making ScoutOP’s conversation with him about LoveGill even more noticeable.

For now, viewers remain divided over ScoutOP’s comments. While some see his jealousy and emotional confusion as signs of deeper feelings, others believe he is simply protective of a close friend. The situation also shows how relationships inside the Bigg Boss house can quickly become complicated because contestants live together under constant pressure and scrutiny.